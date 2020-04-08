Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARW. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 269.43 ($3.54).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

LON:ARW opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.52) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.09 million and a P/E ratio of 6.07. Arrow Global Group has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.