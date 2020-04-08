Arrow Global Group’s (ARW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arrow Global Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 269.43 ($3.54).

Shares of LON:ARW opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.52) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.28. Arrow Global Group has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 223.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

