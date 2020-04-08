Artur Bergman Sells 3,750 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 483,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 26th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $68,437.50.

On Thursday, March 19th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $160,125.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $72,412.50.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $350,250.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $554,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Artur Bergman sold 36,527 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $913,175.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Artur Bergman sold 26,759 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $602,612.68.

FSLY stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

