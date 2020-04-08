Ascential (LON:ASCL) PT Lowered to GBX 240

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASCL. HSBC cut Ascential to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ascential from GBX 373 ($4.91) to GBX 303 ($3.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target (down previously from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 351.80 ($4.63).

ASCL stock opened at GBX 209.80 ($2.76) on Monday. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 195.70 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 284.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 346.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.66 million and a P/E ratio of 110.42.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter purchased 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

