Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.26.

Shares of AHT opened at $0.73 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $354.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

