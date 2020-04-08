Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $6.80 on Monday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ashford by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ashford by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ashford during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

