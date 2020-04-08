Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,050 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,675 ($35.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AHT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,430 ($31.97) to GBX 3,195 ($42.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,385 ($31.37).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 1,902 ($25.02) on Monday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,022.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,287.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.