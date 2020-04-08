ASOS (LON:ASC) Given New GBX 3,300 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.87% from the company’s previous close.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASOS to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,180 ($41.83).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 1,989.56 ($26.17) on Wednesday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,150.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,861.46. The stock has a market cap of $977.28 million and a PE ratio of 67.67.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94). Also, insider Nick Beighton acquired 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

