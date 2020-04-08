ASOS (LON:ASC) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,000 ($26.31). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASOS to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,227 ($55.60) to GBX 3,995 ($52.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,180 ($41.83).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 1,989.56 ($26.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,150.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,861.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $977.28 million and a PE ratio of 67.67. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80).

In other ASOS news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94). Also, insider Nick Beighton acquired 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

