AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,833.13 ($103.04).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,000 ($92.08) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,042.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,312.17. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.23.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

