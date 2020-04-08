Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 109 ($1.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.16. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 239 ($3.14).

In other news, insider Alberto Lavandeira acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($69,455.41).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

