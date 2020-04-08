Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stake Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 68.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 191,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,021,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Cleveland Research began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.85, a P/E/G ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day moving average is $130.81. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

