Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 301.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 3.11. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $109.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

