B. Riley Downgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Neutral

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $458.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,849,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 153,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

