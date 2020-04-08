Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 557 ($7.33) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 587 ($7.72).

BAB stock opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.24) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 296.53 ($3.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 398.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 531.97.

In other news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($35,122.34). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £31,900 ($41,962.64).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

