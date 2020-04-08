Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.79) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 557 ($7.33) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 587 ($7.72).

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.24) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 296.53 ($3.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 398.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 531.97.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £31,900 ($41,962.64). Also, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($35,122.34).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

