Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 557 ($7.33) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 587 ($7.72).

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.24) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 398.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 531.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 296.53 ($3.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45.

In related news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($35,122.34). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £31,900 ($41,962.64).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

