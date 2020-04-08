Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

TSE BAD opened at C$25.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68. The firm has a market cap of $805.70 million and a PE ratio of 15.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.89. Badger Daylighting has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$49.57.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$162.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Daylighting will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

