BAE Systems’ (BA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target (down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target (up previously from GBX 576 ($7.58)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 691 ($9.09).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BA opened at GBX 528.40 ($6.95) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 557.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 577.76.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.