Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Baidu stock opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $116.73. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Baidu has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $186.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 1,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Baidu by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

