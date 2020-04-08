Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Trading Up 9%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)’s share price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $7.91, 487,776 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 355,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCSF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $378.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.73%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Ewald purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $205,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,805.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 14,500 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,202.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,159 shares of company stock worth $852,600. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,413,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

