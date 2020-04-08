Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 55,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst alerts:

Shares of NYSE BNY opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.