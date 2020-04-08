Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 32.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter worth $1,554,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Freshpet by 12.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 3,162.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 365,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Freshpet stock opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,088.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38. Freshpet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $81.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

