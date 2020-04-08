Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.51 and a beta of 1.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KTOS. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $153,094.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and sold 32,306 shares worth $577,837. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

