Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Primo Water by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Primo Water by 104.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

