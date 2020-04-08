Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Orion Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORN. B. Riley lowered their target price on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.58 million. Orion Group had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

