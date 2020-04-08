Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 16,675 Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 107,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

