Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJK opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.