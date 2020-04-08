Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,803 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,070 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 48,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 160,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd alerts:

Shares of KMF opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.