Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novocure by 993.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after buying an additional 332,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Novocure by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,808,000 after buying an additional 44,737 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Novocure by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Novocure by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Novocure in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Novocure stock opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.75 and a beta of 1.97. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $12,708,815.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,399,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

