Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,721,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,162 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,589.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 896,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,718,000 after acquiring an additional 880,280 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,108,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,279,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,562,000 after acquiring an additional 174,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,017,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,996,000 after acquiring an additional 113,124 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $122.13 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $152.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5967 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

