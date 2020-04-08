Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.56. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

