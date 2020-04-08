Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,400 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,841 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 274,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 111,587 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

Shares of NDP opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

