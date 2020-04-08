Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,787 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,787 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

