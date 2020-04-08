Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd alerts:

VTA opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.