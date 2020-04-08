Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

