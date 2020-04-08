Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 29,590,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,582 shares during the period. Attestor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of PG&E by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 11,018,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PG&E by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,408 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,515 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $12,578,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.61.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($13.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

