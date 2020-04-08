Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 37,759 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.77% of B&G Foods worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 92,967 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

