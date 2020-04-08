Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 81,108 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 157.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of Cohen & Steers worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cohen & Steers from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

