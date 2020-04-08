Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 40.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWCO opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $27.62.

