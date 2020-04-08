Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.09% of Tristate Capital worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tristate Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $263.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.72. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSC shares. TheStreet downgraded Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Riddle acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Bonvenuto bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,421 shares in the company, valued at $352,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,764 shares of company stock valued at $490,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

