Bank of America Corp DE Buys 21,684 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.42% of Compass Minerals International worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,451,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,483,000 after purchasing an additional 317,968 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $8,104,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,069,000 after buying an additional 120,323 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 817,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,824,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,215,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James D. Standen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMP. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

Shares of CMP opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.50. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

