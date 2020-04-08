Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,399,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144,232 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,089,000. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,130,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,233,000 after acquiring an additional 49,322 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 972,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 146,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.