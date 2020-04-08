Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 68.20% of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NYSEARCA FLIY opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. Franklin FTSE Italy ETF has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $25.81.

