Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,121,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Pure Storage worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. Pure Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTG. ValuEngine raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

