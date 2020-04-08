Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.89% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,801 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Cherry bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $196,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,528 shares in the company, valued at $201,919.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,250. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

