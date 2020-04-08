Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 233.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.54% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,014,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. bought 500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.50 per share, with a total value of $42,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of CPK opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $101.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $131.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.26%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

