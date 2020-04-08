Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.33 Million Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,338,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,213,000 after buying an additional 2,409,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,109,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 178,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after buying an additional 258,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,855,000 after buying an additional 54,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 536,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 110,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $927.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.38. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

