Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.36 Million Position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,179 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.57% of R1 RCM worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559,391 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 433,434 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,378,963 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,033 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,301,642 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,286,595 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 275,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. R1 RCM Inc has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,703.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

