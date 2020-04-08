Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.73% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $694,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKI stock opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.86 and a 12-month high of $171.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.4735 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

